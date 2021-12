Nuova tempesta geomagnetica in arrivo, previste meravigliose aurore nel giorno della Vigilia di Natale

✨M-Class Solar Flare!✨

A #SolarFlare has erupted from active region NOAA2989 (our previous tweet shows you where to view current ARs👀). An alert was issued at 11:54 UT from the ESA #SpaceWeather Networks @UniGraz product.

📝Sign-up to alerts👇

🌐https://t.co/OZSfBZeiu9 pic.twitter.com/WfTfI02KnE

— ESA Space Weather (@esaspaceweather) December 20, 2021