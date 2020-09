Su Giove una spaventosa tempesta che potrebbe far ‘scomparire’ la Terra: le spettacolari immagini della Nasa

View this post on Instagram

A new portrait of Jupiter's storms 🌀

406 million miles from Earth, Jupiter is captured by our @NASAHubble Space Telescope, with the Great Red Spot visible as it plows through clouds. Researchers say the Great Red Spot measures about 9,800 miles across, big enough to swallow the Earth.

A unique and exciting detail of Hubble’s snapshot appears at mid-northern latitudes: a bright, white, stretched-out storm traveling around the planet at 350 mph (560 km/h). While it’s normal for storms to pop up in this region every six years or so, the timing of Hubble's observations on Aug. 25, 2020, allowed for a perfect showing of the structure.

Visible on the far left is Jupiter’s icy moon Europa.

Credit: NASA, @EuropeanSpaceAgency, STScI, A. Simon (Goddard Space Flight Center), M.H. Wong (University of California, Berkeley), and the OPAL team

