Giove, Saturno, le meteore, Neowise, tutto in una notte: uno spettacolo da non perdere

I've waited for 15 years to photograph a comet above Kendal Castle, and early this morning I finally managed it 🙂 Here's comet #NEOWISE photpgraphed from Kendal Castle, Kendal, Cumbria. Credit: Stuart Atkinson pic.twitter.com/4ACSRsIEOk

— mars_stu (@mars_stu) July 12, 2020