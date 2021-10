Una potente eruzione solare potrebbe colpire la Terra nel week end di Halloween

We are awaiting the arrival of a coronal mass ejection launched by an X1 solar flare that took place two days ago. The solar plasma cloud should arrive within the next 6 to 18 hours. A strong G3 geomagnetic storm watch is in effect for today, 30 October and tomorrow, 31 October. pic.twitter.com/23b1wBezRv

— SpaceWeatherLive (@_SpaceWeather_) October 30, 2021