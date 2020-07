Cometa Neowise, che meraviglia! Le immagini più belle dall’Italia, dal mondo e… dallo spazio

During the next revolution I tried to capture the C/2020 F3 (NEOWISE) comet a bit closer, the brightest one over the last 7 years.

Its tail is quite clearly visible from the @Space_Station!#ISS #comet #NEOWISE pic.twitter.com/FnWkCummD6

— Ivan Vagner (@ivan_mks63) July 4, 2020