Asteroide di 7 metri cade in Cina: esplosione in cielo pari al 60% della bomba di Hiroshima

A giant fireball has been spotted flashing across the sky and crashing into a county in southern #China.

Footage taken by stunned locals shows an unidentified object exploding into a blazing sphere as it plunges at a fast speed towards the earth.

📹 pic.twitter.com/DmAQDhkZ7G

— Mete Sohtaoğlu (@metesohtaoglu) December 23, 2020