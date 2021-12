Tempesta solare in arrivo: la Terra “in massima allerta” mentre due grandi brillamenti verranno espulsi dal Sole

Busy! M1.9-class flare around 11:35Z this morning after a period of active geomagnetic activity overnight caused by arrival of a coronal mass ejection(s) at Earth.

We're currently modeling a potentially Earth-directed or partially Earth-directed CME and will continue to update. pic.twitter.com/LsZ5sq6wqA

— Space Weather Watch (@spacewxwatch) December 20, 2021