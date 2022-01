Scoperta una nuova specie di cicala dai colori metallizzati, estremamente rara: non succedeva dal 1969

Exciting discovery: an ARU scientist has found an incredibly rare insect!

Dr Alvin Helden found a new species of leafhopper, which he has named Phlogis kibalensis.

It belongs to a group of insects so rare that its closest relative was last seen in 1969!https://t.co/AnWfAXidEQ pic.twitter.com/c1iJAzO5YP

