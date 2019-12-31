Tatiana Maselli
31 Dicembre 2019

L’incredibile manto arcobaleno dello scoiattolo gigante indiano

Ratufa indica

La natura non smette mai di stupirci con le sue forme e i suoi colori e ci regala di continuo spettacoli meravigliosi.

Ne è un esempio lo scoiattolo gigante indiano, splendido animale caratterizzato da un insolito manto variopinto.

Il Ratufa indica è un esemplare che vive nella regione del Maharashtra, nell’India centro-occidentale e non è raro incontrare uno di questi particolari scoiattoli presso il Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, che ne ospita qualche migliaio.

Lo scoiattolo è molto più grande di altri esemplari simili: il Ratufa è lungo ben 35 centimetri e ha una folta coda che può raggiungere addirittura i 60 centimetri e che gli consente di aggrapparsi agli alberi e muoversi tra i rami.

Il Ratufa si nasconde sulle cime degli alberi di mango e palme da cocco per trovare cibo e sfuggire ai predatori, dai quali è difficile non farsi notare.

Oltre alle dimensioni incredibili, infatti, quello che colpisce di questo simpatico animale è l’impressionante tavolozza di colori del manto che va dal blu al bordeaux, passando da varie sfumature di rosso, marrone, arancione e giallo.

Il Ratufa è inserito nell’elenco delle specie a rischio estinzione: dall’apertura del santuario avvenuta negli anni ‘80, il numero degli esemplari è aumentato fino a raggiungere il picco di 22mila individui ma oggi purtroppo la popolazione di questi scoiattoli è di nuovo in diminuzione.

Foto cover Kaushik Vijayan

