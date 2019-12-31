L’incredibile manto arcobaleno dello scoiattolo gigante indiano

La natura non smette mai di stupirci con le sue forme e i suoi colori e ci regala di continuo spettacoli meravigliosi.
Ne è un esempio lo scoiattolo gigante indiano, splendido animale caratterizzato da un insolito manto variopinto.
View this post on Instagram
Malabar giant squirrels are, well, giant. The squirrels, native to India, are twice as large as your standard eastern grey squirrel, with bodies that span 3 feet, or 90 centimeters, from head to tail. Not only are they huge, they’re also gorgeously technicolored. Their fur ranges from black, brown and orange to maroon and purple.
Il Ratufa indica è un esemplare che vive nella regione del Maharashtra, nell’India centro-occidentale e non è raro incontrare uno di questi particolari scoiattoli presso il Bhimashankar Wildlife Sanctuary, che ne ospita qualche migliaio.
Lo scoiattolo è molto più grande di altri esemplari simili: il Ratufa è lungo ben 35 centimetri e ha una folta coda che può raggiungere addirittura i 60 centimetri e che gli consente di aggrapparsi agli alberi e muoversi tra i rami.
View this post on Instagram
GIANT MALABAR SQUIRREL #GiantMalabarSquirrel #MalabarSquirrel #GiantSquirrel #IndianGiantSquirrel #Nagarahole #NagaraholeWildlife #NagaraholeWildlifeSanctuary #NagaraholeTigerReserve #NagaraholeNationalPark #IndianWildlife #IndianWildlifeOfficial #IndianWildlifeConservation #IndianWildlifePhotography #Wildlife #WildlifeOfIndia #WildlifeConservation #WildConservationTrust #WildlifePlanet #Wildkarnataka #WildlifeonEarth #AnimalPlanetIndia #NatGeoYourShot #NatGeoIn #NatGeoWild #Sony #SonyIndia #SonyAlpha #SonyAlphaPro
Il Ratufa si nasconde sulle cime degli alberi di mango e palme da cocco per trovare cibo e sfuggire ai predatori, dai quali è difficile non farsi notare.
View this post on Instagram
🥜Indian Giant Squirrel🐿or Malabar giant squirrel, is a large tree squirrel species in the genus Ratufa native to forests and woodlands in India. It is a diurnal, arboreal, and mainly herbivorous squirrel. . It is one of the largest squirrels. Average for both sexes is about 36 cm (1 ft 2 in) in head–and–body length, 45 cm (1 ft 6 in) in tail length and 1.7–1.8 kg (3.7–4.0 lb) in weight. . It travels from tree to tree with jumps of up to 6 m (20 ft) and it rarely leaves the trees. Its main predators are the birds of prey🦅 and the leopard🐆. It is mostly active in the early hours of the morning and in the evening, resting in the midday. They are typically solitary animals that only come together for breeding. . Diet includes fruit, flowers, nuts and tree bark. Some subspecies are omnivorous, also eating insects and bird eggs.🥚 . 👉Follow me for more fascinating animal photos😉 . #indiangiantsquirrel #malabargiantsquirrel #giantsquirrel #squirrel #squirrels #rodent #mammal #animal #animals #wildlife #zoo #india #forest #woodland #nature #cuteanimal #mouse #mice #animallovers #beautyofanimal #hamster #squirrellover #pet #asia
Oltre alle dimensioni incredibili, infatti, quello che colpisce di questo simpatico animale è l’impressionante tavolozza di colori del manto che va dal blu al bordeaux, passando da varie sfumature di rosso, marrone, arancione e giallo.
View this post on Instagram
Des roux et des couleurs !🐿️🌈⠀ Comparé à nos petits écureuils occidentaux sagement roux, celui photographié en avril par un internaute indien semblait émergé d'un pot de peinture. Présent dans une grande partie de l'Inde, l'écureuil géant Ratufa indica a un pelage naturellement très coloré.🌈 ⠀ .⠀ .⠀ 📸 SWNS/Abaca Press⠀ #ecureuil #ratufaindica #animal #inde #multicolore #wildlife #india #ecosystem #squirrel #trees #nature #color #giantsquirrel #caminteresse
Il Ratufa è inserito nell’elenco delle specie a rischio estinzione: dall’apertura del santuario avvenuta negli anni ‘80, il numero degli esemplari è aumentato fino a raggiungere il picco di 22mila individui ma oggi purtroppo la popolazione di questi scoiattoli è di nuovo in diminuzione.
View this post on Instagram
Photo of the Day: A Malabar giant squirrel Parambikulam Tiger Reserve, in Kerala, in India, by @joyousnaveen ✦ If you would like your photo to be considered for Photo of the Day, use the hashtag: #BBCWildlifePOTD Find out more in the Contact Us section on our website: discoverwildlife.com (link in bio) ✦ #wildlife #wildlifephotography #potd #photooftheday #mammal #squirrel #giantsquirrel #parambikulam #parambikulam #kerala #india #bbcwildlifemagazine
Leggi anche:
- Le creature misteriose e sconosciute trovate sulle spiagge di Malaga e Granata
- Lo splendido ‘unicorno’ ammirato nei monti Sibillini (VIDEO)
- Gli scienziati hanno scoperto il dinosauro più strano che sia mai esistito
Foto cover Kaushik Vijayan