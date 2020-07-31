Immortalato in India un raro (e stupendo) esemplare di leopardo nero

Un giovane studente di ingegneria appassionato di fotografia è riuscito a immortalare uno splendido leopardo nero durante il suo primo safari.
Abhishek Pangis, originario di Pune, in India, si trovava immerso nel Parco nazionale di Tadoba, una tra le più note riserve indiane quando ha notato a pochi metri uno stupendo e raro leopardo nero: un’esperienza sicuramente straordinaria, unica e indimenticabile.
Spending about 40 minutes with this big cat turned out to be one of the most surreal experiences of my life. An experience which I will indeed cherish for a lifetime.♥️ . Black panther shot at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. . . . . . #indianphotography #incredibleindia #bbcearth #indian_wildlifes #indianwildlifeofficial #bigcatsindia #earthinfocus #natgeoyourshot #nationalgeographic #discovery #natgeoindia #nikonindia #zealwildlife #bigcatswildlife #wildwoyages #indianafricanwildlife #nikonasia #ntc_natwild #pawstrails #earthunfiltered #featured_wildlife #ngtindia #ThroughYourLens #pawstrails #clawsnwings #WildIndia #nikonindiaofficial #incredibletadoba @indianwildlifeofficial @incredibletadoba @natgeowild @naturegram_india @natgeoindia @indian_wildlifes @animalplanetindia @bigcatsindia @wildlife.hd @indianwildlifeofficial @featured_wildlife @the.animals.daily @bbcearth @nikonindiaofficial @claws.n.wings @wildtrails_recent_sightings @indian.photography @nikonindiaofficial @natgeoyourshot @indian.african.wildlife @sonybbcearth
Sebbene non sia fuori dal comune incontrare un leopardo nero nella riserva di Tadoba, in genere le persone riescono ad avvistarlo solo per brevi momenti: diversi fotografi naturalisti si appostano per ore nella speranza di avvistare uno di questi esemplari, spesso invano.
In questo caso l’esemplare si è lasciato ammirare per un tempo davvero lungo, ben 40 minuti, consentendo al ragazzo di scattare splendide foto.
Male Melanistic leopard/ black panther. . . "The greatest trick the devil ever pulled was convincing the world he didn't exist". . . . Tired from handling the camera all day for all the safaris, here I was on my last one and in the last hours. All drained from the shuttering of the cameras, capturing the stripped killer in the scorching heat. Moving on to the spot for something I was sure we won't see. With the sun being gone hours beyond our heads, the wait was on, hoping for atleast a quick glance. Eyes running through every movement in the woods and ears all fixed on the barks of the deers. Couple of hours passed and I am still hoping for a miracle before the dream run ends. And suddenly it all went quiet with all the deer heads focusing in the woods like they were guides. And there he was, an unnoticeable black figure moving uninterested in his prey. I rooted for the camera and positioned quickly on that spot, my mind and body all fired up forgetting . The melanistic leopard was there, just strolling unaware of his beauty. I zoomed at him and saw the bright eyes staring back with fading rossetes into blackness on his body. A sighting less than half an hour made the best moment of the safaris. . . . . . #indianphotography #incredibletadoba #bbcearth #indian_wildlifes #indianwildlifeofficial #bigcatsindia #earthinfocus #natgeoyourshot #nationalgeographic #discovery #natgeoindia #nikonindia #bigcatswildlife #wildwoyages #indianafricanwildlife #nikonasia #ntc_feature #ntc_natwild #pawstrails #featured_wildlife #ngtindia #ThroughYourLens #CandidInTheWild #Incredibleindia #Earthcapture #nikonindiaofficial #_mig #WildIndia @indianwildlifeofficial @zealwildlife @incredibletadoba @natgeowild @naturegram_india @natgeoindia @shaazjung @indian_wildlifes @animalplanetindia @bigcatsindia @wildlife.hd @indianwildlifeofficial @featured_wildlife @the.animals.daily @bbcearth @nikonindiaofficial @claws.n.wings @randeephooda @wildtrails_recent_sightings @indian.photography @nikonindiaofficial @natgeoyourshot @sonybbcearth
“Sono sbiancato quando l’ho visto. Non avevo mai visto nulla di così bello, ero completamente sbalordito; sono tornato in me dopo 10 minuti e ho iniziato a scattare foto” ha raccontato Abhishek
Il leopardo nero avvistato da Abhishek dovrebbe avere circa quattro anni. La particolare colorazione del manto è data da una mutazione genetica che provoca la produzione in eccesso di melanina che, a sua volta, causa una pigmentazione scura di pelle e pelo. Il fenomeno, noto come melanismo, è abbastanza comune nei giaguari (Panthera onca) e nei leopardi (Panthera pardus).
“Sapevo dell’esistenza dei leopardi neri, ma sono stato molto fortunato ad averne visto durante il mio primo safari”, ha detto Abhishek.
