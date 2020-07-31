Immortalato in India un raro (e stupendo) esemplare di leopardo nero

View this post on Instagram

Spending about 40 minutes with this big cat turned out to be one of the most surreal experiences of my life. An experience which I will indeed cherish for a lifetime.♥️ . Black panther shot at Tadoba-Andhari Tiger Reserve. . . . . . #indianphotography #incredibleindia #bbcearth #indian_wildlifes #indianwildlifeofficial #bigcatsindia #earthinfocus #natgeoyourshot #nationalgeographic #discovery #natgeoindia #nikonindia #zealwildlife #bigcatswildlife #wildwoyages #indianafricanwildlife #nikonasia #ntc_natwild #pawstrails #earthunfiltered #featured_wildlife #ngtindia #ThroughYourLens #pawstrails #clawsnwings #WildIndia #nikonindiaofficial #incredibletadoba @indianwildlifeofficial @incredibletadoba @natgeowild @naturegram_india @natgeoindia @indian_wildlifes @animalplanetindia @bigcatsindia @wildlife.hd @indianwildlifeofficial @featured_wildlife @the.animals.daily @bbcearth @nikonindiaofficial @claws.n.wings @wildtrails_recent_sightings @indian.photography @nikonindiaofficial @natgeoyourshot @indian.african.wildlife @sonybbcearth