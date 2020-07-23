La rara pantera nera sembra l’ombra del leopardo, l’incredibile scatto del fotografo Mithun H

Dal 2014, il regista e fotografo naturalista Mithun H ha cercato di avvistare Saya, una pantera nera che ha eluso i suoi ammiratori nella foresta di Kabini in India per anni.
Dopo essersi accampato nella zona per giorni, il fotografo ha catturato un’immagine sbalorditiva del misterioso animale, mentre sembra proprio essere l’ombra della sua compagna, il leopardo femmina chiamato Cleopatra.
La leggendaria e rara pantera nera non è una specie in sé, ma un titolo tassonomico (dal genere Panthera) sotto il quale si intendono diversi felini caratterizzati da melanismo, cioè la mutazione di un gene recessivo: leopardi africani e asiatici, giaguari in Sudamerica e (rarissimamente) puma in Nordamerica.
In pratica, presentano le tipiche macchie del mantello, ma on si vedono perchè sono scurite dalla melanina. Il melanismo è comune nei giaguari, ma raro nei leopardi.
Per questo l’avvistamento è ancora più straordinario! La coppia è osservata insieme da quattro anni.
View this post on Instagram
The Eternal Couple . Saaya and Cleopatra have been courting since 4 years now and whenever they are together it’s a sight to behold. The forest comes alive as they trot nonchalantly in his fabled kingdom. Usually in the courting pairs generally it is the Male who takes charge and moves around with the female following close behind. But with this couple it was definitely Cleo who was in charge while the Panther followed. . This was shot on a surreal winter morning when a single Deer alarm led me to this breathtaking sight. . #kabini #love #leopard #nikon #wild #Natgeo #mithunhphotography #instagood #instadaily #jungle #bigcat #forest #wildlifephotography #nature #wildlife #blackpanther #melanistic #therealblackpanther #thebisonresort