Dai pesci chitarra a macchie blu alle stelle marine arancione brillante, ecco le nuove specie scoperte nel 2021

Pygmy pipehorses, Rapa Nui sea stars, treetop-dwelling scorpions, surprise caecilians, & so many more! Academy scientists described 💥70💥 new-to-science species in 2021, from the lowland forests of Madagascar to Easter Island’s coral reefs: https://t.co/dZaLvE5Nwa pic.twitter.com/fiGJbaZk8M

— CA AcademyOfSciences (@calacademy) December 16, 2021