Stiamo salvando davvero il maestoso leone asiatico: a un passo dall’estinzione, aumenta del 29% il numero di esemplari

Two very good news:

Population of the majestic Asiatic Lion, living in Gujarat’s Gir Forest, is up by almost 29%.

Geographically, distribution area is up by 36%.

Kudos to the people of Gujarat and all those whose efforts have led to this excellent feat.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) June 10, 2020