I cani cantanti della Nuova Guinea non sono estinti!

Scientists have discovered that the New Guinea singing dog (yes!) thought to be extinct for 50 years, still thrives in the Highlands of New Guinea. This opens new doors for protecting a remarkable creature that can teach us about human vocal learning. https://t.co/HycWWjglbZ pic.twitter.com/qCm8rG4eLs

— National Human Genome Research Institute (@genome_gov) August 31, 2020