Ritrovato rarissimo camaleonte pigmeo: non si è estinto ma ha bisogno della nostra protezione

One of the world’s rarest chameleons, Chapman’s pygmy chameleon, long feared to be extinct in the wild has been found surviving in patches of rainforest in Malawi. The study is published in @OryxTheJournal, the International Journal of Conservation. Read: https://t.co/XxQwIVHcLK pic.twitter.com/rKKWcxKpnz

— Wits University (@WitsUniversity) August 4, 2021