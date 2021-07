Per colpa dell’ondata di caldo in Usa e Canada, i piccoli di falco si sono buttati giù dai nidi (e gli animali marini si sono cotti)

We just have to share these adorable fluffy legs on this merlin (falcon) chick. The pink wrap is our velcro weigh belt so we can get an intake weight and make sure he is gaining appropriately during care. He is growing up with foster siblings and will be released to the wild pic.twitter.com/5Y7hqPIsqG

— OWL Orphaned Wildlife Rehabilitation Society (@OWLRehab) July 10, 2021