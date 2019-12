Greta Thunberg a gran sorpresa sarà domani a Torino al climate strike

🔥 @GretaThunberg is going to be in Turin!

We are very happy to announce a special strike this friday 13/12.

On her way back from Madrid (where COP25 is happening) to Stockholm Greta decided to stop in our city!#fridaysforfuture pic.twitter.com/j6MazPXsVE

— Fridays For Future Torino (@F4F_Turin) December 11, 2019