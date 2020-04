Fridays for Future: oggi lo sciopero digitale più grande della storia

Millions of our young #ClimateStrikers do not have the privilege of #SocialDistancing or #DigitalStrike;

But that doesn’t stop them from demanding their right for #ClimateJustice in the #GlobalClimateStrike today with @GretaThunberg & @Fridays4future !!! pic.twitter.com/3QY63EjsBU

— Fridays For Future India (@fridays_india) April 24, 2020