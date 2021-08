Svolta storica: siamo sempre più vicini alla fusione nucleare (ma ancora lontani dall’uso civile)

We’re still “beaming” over the record-breaking yield at @lasers_llnl and the potential implications for #fusion #ignition. Thank you to everyone whose tireless work and dedication over the years made this milestone possible. @SandiaLabs @LosAlamosNatLab @UofR @GeneralAtomics pic.twitter.com/SdWDibwpg3

— LLNL (@Livermore_Lab) August 18, 2021