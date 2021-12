Temperature record: abbiamo appena avuto il quinto Novembre più caldo mai registrato in tutto il mondo

📢November #temperature highlights from the #CopernicusClimate Change Service #C3S:

🌡Globally, the 5th warmest on record

🌡nearly 0.2ºC cooler than the record-breaking previous year

🌡Temperature in Europe was close overall to its 1991-2020 average

➡ https://t.co/uSvRZROU9k pic.twitter.com/anf7pCZG46

— Copernicus ECMWF (@CopernicusECMWF) December 7, 2021