In Canada continua la “tempesta del secolo”, dichiarato lo stato di emergenza nella Columbia Britannica

Princeton's mayor (who is not on Twitter) "hates to be negative," but says Minister Mike Farnworth's comments have been "hurtful." It bothers him that province "passed the buck" to local gov't when asked why province did not do more to warn ppl. Story: https://t.co/n9Q3YtXmkj pic.twitter.com/GQaCrmSJn6

— Lisa Steacy (@lisa_steacy) November 18, 2021