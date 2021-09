Caldo record in Europa: l’estate del 2021 è stata la più rovente degli ultimi 30 anni

🔴The August 2021 #Copernicus #ClimateChange Service Bulletin in a nutshell:

✔️Globally, the 3⃣rd warmest on record (at the level of August 2017)

✔️#Arctic #SeaIce extent was below average but above the very low August extents of 2012, 2019 & 2020

🔗https://t.co/fFWYwFp4hk pic.twitter.com/TWYieI2WOT

— Copernicus EU (@CopernicusEU) September 8, 2021