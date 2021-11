Perché i popoli indigeni stanno protestando alla Cop26 di Glasgow, ultima speranza per le terre ancestrali

"We did not come to #COP26 to talk about how vital the #AmazonRainforest is for the planet.

We came here to talk about our home, our land – we're here speaking on behalf of our family and community"

📣 @coicaorg represents over 500 Indigenous communities in the Amazon. pic.twitter.com/iJW8GNZvFq

— Global Witness (@Global_Witness) November 3, 2021