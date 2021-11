Cop26: gli impegni già raggiunti limiterebbero per la prima volta il riscaldamento globale a 1,9 °C

#COP26 Interactive visualisation: Check out latest temperature projection for all NDCs and long-term targets.

1.9C peak warming and still 37% risk of exceeding 2C.

Not yet "well-below 2C" and certainly not 1.5C yet. https://t.co/LTNosgMJlt

Briefing: https://t.co/9wvwKxcokZ pic.twitter.com/U00YhLxbsI

— ClimateResource (@ClimateRsrc) November 3, 2021