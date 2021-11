Cop26, queste case automobilistiche non venderanno più veicoli a combustibili fossili entro il 2040

It’s Transport Day at #COP26

Road transport accounts for 17% of global emissions, and its emissions are rising faster than other sectors.

We need to speed up our move to zero emission vehicles.

Read more from @UNFCCC 👉 https://t.co/4p0V7TeOGm#TogetherForOurPlanet pic.twitter.com/OWwsBrd8lb

— COP26 (@COP26) November 10, 2021