Sydney di nuovo avvolta nel fumo e più inquinata che mai: valori 12 volte oltre la soglia

Here's the view for a #Sydney CBD office right now — smoke from the bushfires is blanketing the city

Ferries have been cancelled. Alarms are ringing through the city and some buildings are being evacuated#Tiredearth #sydneysmoke #AustraliaBurns #AustraliaFires #ClimateEmergency pic.twitter.com/KHHO05FCPz

— Rebecca Herbert (@RebeccaH2020) December 10, 2019