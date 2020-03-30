Si vestono con un costume a strisce per consolare (e allattare) questa cucciola di zebra rimasta orfana

Diria è una cucciolotta di zebra marrone rimasta orfana e per questo, isolata dal branco. A raccontare la sua storia è la Sheldrick Wildlife Trust attraverso delle immagini che emozionano: gli operatori indossano un costume a strisce bianche e nere per dare conforto alla piccola.
La Sheldrick Wildlife Trust è un’organizzazione che si occupa della conservazione della fauna selvatica e ospita in Kenya animali rimasti orfani, feriti dai bracconieri o semplicemente allontanati dal branco. Come si vede in queste immagini Diria è tenerissima. Rimasta orfana dopo che un branco di leoni ha ucciso la madre, era stata isolata dal branco perché non ancora svezzata. Fortunatamente è stata salvata da una morte certa dagli operatori del rifugio che la accudiranno fino a quando non sarà autosufficiente e in grado di vivere libera in natura.
La cucciolotta chiaramente prendeva ancora il latte dalla mamma, così gli operatori hanno pensato che per alleviare le sue sofferenze, un’idea poteva essere quella di travestirsi da zebra.
“La piccola Diria – che prende il nome dal ranch dove è stata salvata – è arrivata qui a fine di febbraio, da allora le abbiamo fornito costante compagnia (e il latte) che avrebbe ricevuto da sua madre, grazie ai i nostri custodi travestiti con una giacca fatta appositamente per prenderci cura della zebra”, si legge sulla pagina Facebook del rifugio.
Dopo eventi così traumatici, adesso Diria è incredibilmente affettuosa con i suoi assistenti: sta crescendo bene e presto potrà ritornare libera in natura.
A herd of goats played their part in saving this baby zebra’s lifeIt is still a delicate time for this orphaned male…
Guarda il video:
Baby zebra is bottle fed by surrogate 'mum'
Diria enjoys a bottle feed from his ‘mum’Plains zebras live in close-knit groups and the bonds between mother and baby are especially strong – in fact, mothers will often keep their fluffy newborns (who can walk within 20 mins of birth!) away from the herd to ensure their calves imprint on them, recognising their unique bar-code coat, call and smell. Sadly for diminutive Diria, this days-old baby lost his mother in a lion attack at the end of February but, luckily, was saved by a group of goats and their herders who had seen the whole thing unfold. Brought into our care, he’s being raised by our Voi Reintegration Unit. Our Keepers wear a specially-made striped coat when they care for him, which allows him to naturally imprint, all the while ensuring a roster of people can act as his surrogate parent and give this young, fragile zebra the best possible chance of survival.Read more about little Diria, whose care is supported by your donations, at: http://bit.ly/diria-zebra
Fonte: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust
