Dominella Trunfio
Informarsi
30 Marzo 2020

Si vestono con un costume a strisce per consolare (e allattare) questa cucciola di zebra rimasta orfana

Diria è una cucciolotta di zebra marrone rimasta orfana e per questo, isolata dal branco. A raccontare la sua storia è la Sheldrick Wildlife Trust attraverso delle immagini che emozionano: gli operatori indossano un costume a strisce bianche e nere per dare conforto alla piccola.

La Sheldrick Wildlife Trust è un’organizzazione che si occupa della conservazione della fauna selvatica e ospita in Kenya animali rimasti orfani, feriti dai bracconieri o semplicemente allontanati dal branco. Come si vede in queste immagini Diria è tenerissima. Rimasta orfana dopo che un branco di leoni ha ucciso la madre, era stata isolata dal branco perché non ancora svezzata. Fortunatamente è stata salvata da una morte certa dagli operatori del rifugio che la accudiranno fino a quando non sarà autosufficiente e in grado di vivere libera in natura.

La cucciolotta chiaramente prendeva ancora il latte dalla mamma, così gli operatori hanno pensato che per alleviare le sue sofferenze, un’idea poteva essere quella di travestirsi da zebra.

“La piccola Diria – che prende il nome dal ranch dove è stata salvata – è arrivata qui a fine di febbraio, da allora le abbiamo fornito costante compagnia (e il latte) che avrebbe ricevuto da sua madre, grazie ai i nostri custodi travestiti con una giacca fatta appositamente per prenderci cura della zebra”, si legge sulla pagina Facebook del rifugio.

Dopo eventi così traumatici, adesso Diria è incredibilmente affettuosa con i suoi assistenti: sta crescendo bene e presto potrà ritornare libera in natura.

Guarda il video:

 

Fonte: Sheldrick Wildlife Trust

Leggi anche:

Dominella Trunfio
Dominella Trunfio
Giornalista professionista, laureata con lode in Scienze Politiche e con un master in Comunicazione Pubblica e Politica. Vincitrice di due premi giornalistici per la realizzazione di due documentari. A settembre 2017 pubblica "Appunti di antimafia. Breve storia delle azioni della ‘ndrangheta e di quelli che l’hanno contrastata".
TuVali
TuVali

+ di 100 corsi online su Salute e Benessere, a partire da 5€ su TuVali.it

gewiss
Gewiss

Joinon: le nuove colonnine di ricarica smart che si gestiscono via app

Roma Motodays
Seguici su Instagram
seguici su Facebook