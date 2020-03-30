Si vestono con un costume a strisce per consolare (e allattare) questa cucciola di zebra rimasta orfana

Baby zebra is bottle fed by surrogate 'mum'

Diria enjoys a bottle feed from his ‘mum’Plains zebras live in close-knit groups and the bonds between mother and baby are especially strong – in fact, mothers will often keep their fluffy newborns (who can walk within 20 mins of birth!) away from the herd to ensure their calves imprint on them, recognising their unique bar-code coat, call and smell. Sadly for diminutive Diria, this days-old baby lost his mother in a lion attack at the end of February but, luckily, was saved by a group of goats and their herders who had seen the whole thing unfold. Brought into our care, he’s being raised by our Voi Reintegration Unit. Our Keepers wear a specially-made striped coat when they care for him, which allows him to naturally imprint, all the while ensuring a roster of people can act as his surrogate parent and give this young, fragile zebra the best possible chance of survival.Read more about little Diria, whose care is supported by your donations, at: http://bit.ly/diria-zebra

