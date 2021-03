Wisdom, il più anziano uccello selvatico al mondo, ha messo al mondo un altro pulcino all’età di 70 anni

🚨Cute baby alert! Wisdom's chick has hatched!!! 🐣😍

Wisdom, a mōlī (Laysan albatross) and world’s oldest known, banded wild bird is at least 70 years old. Biologists estimate she has had at least 30-36 chicks. https://t.co/cjM8X2clme

📸-Jon Brack/Friends of Midway Atoll NWR pic.twitter.com/voK0kO27ed

— USFWS Pacific Region (@USFWSPacific) February 5, 2021