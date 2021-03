I cacciatori del Winsconsin in soli 3 giorni hanno ucciso oltre 200 lupi, tra cui femmine incinte

Wisconsin unleashed thousands of hunters to kill wolves during their breeding season, armed with night-vision tools, lights, dogs, + traps.

Now, the surviving wolves are feeling the loss of a parent or sibling, or one or more of their offspring.

More ➡ https://t.co/8ckpjMEcrq pic.twitter.com/RcjpVHAWnP

— Wolf Conservation Center (@nywolforg) March 1, 2021