Prende a pugni un canguro indifeso dopo averlo investito e si fa filmare. Il video raccapricciante

Man filmed attacking helpless kangaroos in ‘putrid’ act of animal cruelty

WARNING: Graphic content.Do you know this man? Police are investigating after videos of a man, believed to be from New South Wales and appearing to attack a kangaroo were circulated on social media.Full story: 7news.link/3awrW8f#7NEWS

Pubblicato da 7NEWS Australia su Martedì 21 gennaio 2020