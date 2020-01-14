Lo straziante video della donna che allatta suo figlio mentre l’orango femmina la osserva con aria tenera dalla sua gabbia

Gemma Copeland si trovava di fronte al recinto di un orango dello zoo di Schönbrunn (Vienna) quando ha deciso di fermarsi per allattare il suo bambino. L’orango femmina aveva perso da poco i cuccioli e vedendo la donna intenta a tenere fra le braccia il proprio bimbo, si è avvicinata iniziando a osservarla con aria tenera.
Ed è rimasta in quella posizione per tutto il tempo, dietro al vetro di sicurezza che la separava dalla madre, guardando lei e suo figlio negli occhi e quasi ammiccando di volerlo accarezzare. Una connessione magica che ha fatto emozionare Gemma e con lei gli altri visitatori:
“Si alzò, portò un pezzo di stoffa alla finestra e si sedette con me. Mi guardò direttamente negli occhi, poi alzò la mano come per toccare mio figlio, ero già sbalordita da questa bellissima creatura.”
Disclaimer: This content is exclusively managed by Mercury Press. To license or use in a commercial player please contact [email protected] or call +44 (0)151 709 6707
La scena è stata ripresa e postata online dalla stessa Gemma, in un video che è diventato in breve tempo virale. La donna ha detto di averlo voluto condividere inizialmente per contribuire alla causa dell’allattamento al seno in pubblico ma successivamente si è resa conto, leggendo i tanti commenti, che le persone si erano emozionate quanto lei vedendo il comportamento dell’orango.
E da quel momento ha deciso di aiutare gli oranghi del Borneo raccogliendo fondi per salvarli, come ha specificato su Instagram:
“Il post e il video hanno raggiunto oltre 5 milioni di persone in paesi di tutto il mondo. Questo mi ha fatto pensare che se fossi riuscito a raccogliere solo $ 1 per visualizzazione o condivisione avrei raccolto oltre $ 5 milioni di dollari per aiutare a sostenere e proteggere questi animali nel modo in cui Sol mi proteggeva mentre davo da mangiare al mio bambino. 🌏 Ho contattato un programma di salvataggio, riabilitazione e rilascio di oranghi nel Borneo e attualmente sto aspettando una risposta per vedere come fare per raccogliere fondi per aiutarli nel loro progetto… Speriamo di porre fine alla distruzione delle foreste e al puro orrore del bracconaggio in modo che le scelte delle generazioni successive includano la libertà di questi animali maestosi.”
A noi questo video ha suscitato emozioni contrastanti: se da un lato l’abbiamo trovato commovente, dall’altro anche triste a causa della condizione di prigionia dell’orango, costretta a vivere in solitudine all’interno di una gabbia, destinata a una vita in cattività.
Questo video, mostrando quanto gli animali siano capaci di sentimenti, dovrebbe incoraggiare l’uomo a smettere di rinchiuderli per puro intrattenimento trattandoli come oggetti.
For licensing or usage, contact [email protected]
