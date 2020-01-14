Lo straziante video della donna che allatta suo figlio mentre l’orango femmina la osserva con aria tenera dalla sua gabbia

View this post on Instagram

Today I got feeding support from the most unlikely of places, the most surreal moment of my life that had me in tears. I visited schoenbrunn zoo in vienna whilst on a mini break with my partner and son, we nipped in to see the orangutans at the end of our day who were happily playing in the enclosure so I went to the window for a closer look and sat down by the window so my lb could see the orangutan who was roughly 5/6ft away. She then got up, carried a piece of cloth to the window and sat down with me. She looked directly into my eyes then placed her hand up as if to touch my son I was in awe of this beautiful creature already. My son wanted feeding and as it was quiet I fed him whilst I sat there, the way the orangutan reacted took my breath away she kept looking at me, then my son then back again. She sat with me for approximately half an hour, kept stroking the glass and lay down next to me as if to support and protect me. I had to share this because my mind was blown, we may be a species apart but breastfeeding connected us today in a once in a lifetime moment that will stay with me forever. I'm also incredibly lucky that my partner caught all of this on video 💕