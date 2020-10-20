La versione indiana della foto della tigre che abbraccia l’albero vincitrice del Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Ve la ricordate la foto della tigre che abbraccia un albero, vincitrice del Wildlife Photographer of the Year? Ebbene, da qualche giorno sta spopolando sul web la versione indiana della celebre immagine, pubblicata su twitter da Parveen Kaswan, funzionario dell’Indian Forest Service (IFS).
L’immagine della tigre che abbraccia l’albero vince il premio Wildlife Photographer of the year 2020
La foto vincitrice del famoso concorso, intitolata “The Embrace”, era stata scattata da Sergey Gorshkov e ritraeva una tigre siberiana intenta ad abbracciare un albero nel bel mezzo della natura selvaggia russa.
Lo stesso Parveen Kaswan l’ha condivisa sul suo account aggiungendo, in un secondo momento, la foto della versione indiana della tigre che abbraccia un albero. Immagine altrettanto spettacolare, scattata dal fotografo naturalista Sarosh Lodhi, che ha letteralmente conquistato il web.
And here Indian version clicked by good friend @saroshlodhi. Who wants all to see the feeling this tiger has for trees. pic.twitter.com/6H2Hf0h5xK
— Parveen Kaswan, IFS (@ParveenKaswan) October 19, 2020
FONTE: Twitter/Natural History Museum
