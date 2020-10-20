Informarsi

La versione indiana della foto della tigre che abbraccia l’albero vincitrice del Wildlife Photographer of the Year

Laura De Rosa
20 Ottobre 2020
Ve la ricordate la foto della tigre che abbraccia un albero, vincitrice del Wildlife Photographer of the Year? Ebbene, da qualche giorno sta spopolando sul web la versione indiana della celebre immagine, pubblicata su twitter da Parveen Kaswan, funzionario dell’Indian Forest Service (IFS).

L’immagine della tigre che abbraccia l’albero vince il premio Wildlife Photographer of the year 2020

La foto vincitrice del famoso concorso, intitolata “The Embrace”, era stata scattata da Sergey Gorshkov e ritraeva una tigre siberiana intenta ad abbracciare un albero nel bel mezzo della natura selvaggia russa.

Lo stesso Parveen Kaswan l’ha condivisa sul suo account aggiungendo, in un secondo momento, la foto della versione indiana della tigre che abbraccia un albero. Immagine altrettanto spettacolare, scattata dal fotografo naturalista Sarosh Lodhi, che ha letteralmente conquistato il web.

FONTE: Twitter/Natural History Museum

Laura De Rosa
Laura De Rosa
Laureata in Scienze dei Beni Culturali, redattrice web dal 2008 e illustratrice dal 2018, ha pubblicato per Giochidimagia Editore "Il sogno attraverso il tempo". Con SpiceLapis ha realizzato "Memento Mori, guida illustrata ai cimiteri più bizzarri del mondo".
