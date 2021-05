Questo padre è stato aggredito da un canguro affamato in cerca di cibo. Il video che fa riflettere

Man Kicked By Kangaroo On Christmas Day

CHRISTMAS DAY KICK IN THE GUTSA NSW father has been kicked by a kangaroo while trying to shoo the native animal away from his family. Mitchell Robinson was standing outside his South West Rocks home on the Mid North Coast on Christmas Day when the coat of arms – who was digging holes in the front yard – hopped up, took a swipe at his face and then kicked him in the stomach.The unlucky dad was reportedly already nursing a broken arm.

