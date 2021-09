Questo uccello sa piangere proprio come un neonato (e il motivo è tristissimo)

Introducing Echo, Taronga' s resident Lyrebird!

Bet you weren't expecting this wake-up call! You're not hearing things, our resident lyrebird Echo has the AMAZING ability to replicate a variety of calls – including a baby's cry! It's this ability that makes the lyrebird an expert communicator – and makes US do a double-take 🙃 📽️ via keeper Sam #forthewild #tarongatv #animalantics

Posted by Taronga Zoo Sydney on Monday, August 30, 2021