Uccello soffoca dopo essere rimasto impigliato in una mascherina

When the things we fear the most become real… what is it going to take for human kind to change? 🥵 Throwing away, doesn’t mean things just go away… This is where your littered mask ended, entangling this beautiful creature to a tree branch for 2 days until it died. 👎🏼💔 • We must continue to educate everyone about the negative impact that littering brings to our wildlife! #stoplittering • We have reached 2000 gloves with #theglovechallenge and we have a count of 257 masks. Helps us spread the word and stop this nonsense! 👀 • Via @sandydenisuk . . . . . . . . . . . . #cleanthisbeachup #cleanthisbeachupmiami #covid19 #coronavirus #covidtrash #litter #masks #selfishness #saveourwildlife #saveourseas #planetorplastic #breakawayfromplastic #choosetorefuse #trashcan #streetlitter #saveouroceans #saveourplanet #noplanetb #isthisyours #trashtag #beachcleanup #cleanup #lovewhereyoulive #miami #nyc #canada #savetheworld #quarantinelife