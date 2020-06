Strage di elefanti in India: uccisi a colpi di fucile o folgorati con i fili elettrificati dai bracconieri

2 elephants fall to poaching in #Orissa Tusk missing. Every such incident should be a wake up call to us. We can’t let this carry on.. I hope culprits will be arrested & better protection to our wildlife will be provided @Naveen_Odisha @PrakashJavdekar pic.twitter.com/3N5D6G6Oob

— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) June 16, 2020