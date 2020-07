Strage di squali rarissimi e vulnerabili, catturati e uccisi da pescherecci a Taiwan

Taiwan is responsible for almost 2/3s of 🌎 megamouth shark catchings.

And this week, 6 sharks were caught in 4 days off Taiwan's eastern coast.

We demand Taiwan's authorities urgently introduce a ban on megamouth catchings—before it's too late.

📷 Coast Guard Administration pic.twitter.com/zgoPtRoyNx

— Environment & Animal Society of Taiwan (EAST) (@east_taiwan) June 19, 2020