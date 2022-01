Shock in uno zoo dell’Uzbekistan: una donna getta la figlia di 3 anni nel recinto con gli orsi

Mum ‘tries to kill’ toddler daughter, 3, by ‘throwing’ her 16ft into bear enclosure at Zoo in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.

#BREAKING : Mum 'tries to kill' toddler daughter, 3, by 'throwing' her 16ft into bear enclosure at Zoo in Tashkent, Uzbekistan.Zookeepers enter and rescue the girl.The bear – called Zuzu – went up close and sniffed the little girl after she landed in a trench inside the cage in Tashkent, Uzbekistan, said witnesses.But zookeepers managed to lure the beast into an indoor part of the cage so that staff could manage to rescue the child.The mother, who appears to stay and watch, was later detained and faces a criminal case for attempted murder, say reports in Tashkent. She faces 15 years in jail if convicted.The girl is being treated in hospital for a head injury and cuts from the fall.

