Scimmie incatenate e trattate come “macchine”: il lato oscuro delle noci di cocco

Driven Insane, Kept on Chains: Did Monkeys Pick Your Coconuts?

BREAKING: PETA's latest investigation has revealed that monkeys in Thailand are chained, confined to cramped cages, and forced to climb trees and pick coconuts for coconut milk and other products.This cruelty must end! Take action now: http://peta.asia/mn

Pubblicato da PETA Asia su Giovedì 2 luglio 2020