Kalua, la triste storia della scimmia prima resa alcolizzata e poi ‘condannata all’ergastolo’ in zoo perché aggressiva

#News_KANPUR: Ever heard of a MONKEY being given a life sentence. The Kanpur zoo has a monkey which will remain behind the bars for all its life.

The monkey, named 'KALUA', is a native of Mirzapur district. He has bitten over 250 persons in #Mirzapur, of whom one died. pic.twitter.com/aFBWWzOqvS

