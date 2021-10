Salvano cucciolo di orso della luna, trasportato in moto con una gabbia minuscola e destinato a una vita di sofferenze e crudeltà

This is little moon bear cub, Wonder, after she arrived at Animals Asia's Vietnam bear sanctuary.Wonder was rescued from an illegal wildlife trafficking operation after being stolen from her mother in the wild. She was destined for an isolated, traumatic and painful life behind bars, either as an exotic pet or to have her bile extracted on a bear bile farm.We got to Wonder just in time. But there are many more like her out there. A gift in your will, however big or small, would help us reach more bears like Wonder before it's too late, and help them recover from their traumatic pasts at our sanctuaries.Find out about how you can leave a legacy of life today: https://www.animalsasia.org/intl/donate/leave-a-legacy/.#Bears #MoonBear #Asia #AnimalsAsia #KindnessInAction #CuteAnimals #AnimalRescue #AnimalSanctuary #AnimalWelfare #Animals #Conservation #Legacy #Will #BearCub #Wonder #BearCubRescue

