Il ratto che annusa le mine antiuomo riceve un premio per il coraggio

Drumroll please! 🥁 We are delighted to introduce you to Magawa 👋 Magawa is a giant pouched rat, trained to detect landmines with pioneering charity, APOPO 🐀🙌 To date he has discovered 39 landmines and 28 items of unexploded ordnance, making him the most successful of APOPO's HeroRATs ⭐🦸‍♂️ For his life-saving work and gallantry, HeroRAT Magawa is the first rat to be awarded the #PDSAGoldMedal 🎖️ Watch his incredible full story here 👀: http://pdsa.me/mNs0

Pubblicato da PDSA – Saving Pets, Changing Lives su Venerdì 25 settembre 2020