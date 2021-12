Questa balena in via d’estinzione è riuscita a partorire mentre era impigliata in una rete da pesca

Snow Cone & Calf Spotted Off Cumberland Island

Snow Cone and Calf Spotted off Cumberland Island! 🐋North Atlantic Right Whale #3560, or Snow Cone, was first seen entangled in March 2021 in Cape Cod Bay. Several disentanglement attempts were made in which the trailing rope was successfully shortened. The calf is new and the second documented in the Southeast this season! It's not entangled, but has been observed swimming in, through and around the ropes. General opinion is that they are short enough that the calf likely won't become entangled if everything remains as is. Based on the period of the mother’s entanglement and general health assessments, we believe the entanglement is not immediately life threatening, but we and other partners working to conserve right whales will monitor the situation. Vessel strikes and entanglement in fishing gear, like lobster and crab pots, are major threats to North Atlantic right whales, which are critically endangered. It’s estimated that fewer than 350 individuals remain, of which only about 70 are breeding females. Please help keep them safe while out boating along the East Coast. If you see one, heed the law and stay at least 500 yards away. Learn more about right whales at https://www.fisheries.noaa.gov/species/north-atlantic-right-whale.MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife aerial survey team spotted this mother-calf pair about 10 nautical miles off Cumberland Island, Georgia on December 2nd. Georgia DNR responded by boat. Aerial footage taken under National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) permit 20556 | Clearwater Marine Aquarium #EndangeredSpecies #Whales #WildlifeConservation

