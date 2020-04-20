La coppia di pinguini “vedovi” immortalata mentre si abbraccia e contempla insieme lo skyline di Melbourne

Un fotografo naturalista è riuscito a immortalare una coppia di pinguini in due foto più uniche che rare. Gli animali, abbracciati nella tranquillità di una tarda serata di primavera, si godono insieme lo skyline di Melbourne in Australia.
Proprio come farebbe una coppia di fidanzatini (ma in realtà non lo sono), i due pinguini immortalati nello scatto di Tobias Baumgaertner, condiviso sui social e diventato virale, si scambiano un momento di tenerezza. Abbracciati, i due animali guardano insieme l’orizzonte.
During times like this the truly lucky ones are those that can be with the person/people they love most. I captured this moment about a year ago. These two Fairy penguins poised upon a rock overlooking the Melbourne skyline were standing there for hours, flipper in flipper, watching the sparkling lights of the skyline and ocean. A volunteer approached me and told me that the white one was an elderly lady who had lost her partner and apparently so did the younger male to the left. Since then they meet regularly comforting each other and standing together for hours watching the dancing lights of the nearby city. I spend 3 full nights with this penguin colony until I was able to get this picture. Between not being able or allowed to use any lights and the tiny penguins continuously moving, rubbing their flippers on each other’s backs and cleaning one another, it was really hard to get a shot but i got lucky during one beautiful moment. I hope you enjoy this moment as much as I did. #lovewillalwayswin • 📸 @tobiasvisuals •Shot on Nikon Z6, Nikkor 50mm 1.4, ISO 8000, 50mm, f/1.4, 1/60 sec
Pinguins Part 2. “… Love is the only game in which we win even when we lose” The way that these two lovebirds were caring for one another stood out from the entire colony. While all the other penguins were sleeping or running around, those two seemed to just stand there and enjoy every second they had together, holding each other in their flippers and talking about penguin stuff. Pain has brought them together (see PART 1). I guess sometimes you find love when you least expect it. It’s a privilege to truly love someone, paradisiacal when they love you back. 📸 @tobiasvisuals • (Even though it is very similar to the previous image I thought it’d be a pity to not share it with you guys)
Gli scatti risalgono in realtà al 2019, quando il fotografo ha ripreso i due animali nel sobborgo di Melbourne di St Kilda, ma sono diventati virali solo ora, dopo essere stati condivisi su Instagram da Tobias stesso.
Quando ha deciso di pubblicarli sulla sua pagina, il giovane fotografo ha spiegato che i due pinguini avevano perso i rispettivi partner e si facevano conforto a vicenda guardando insieme le luci scintillanti dello skyline di Melbourne.
La già di per sé suggestiva foto è stata accompagnata da Tobias da queste parole:
“In periodi come questi, i più fortunati sono quelli che possono stare con la persona / le persone che amano di più”
Il fotografo ha poi spiegato nel suo post altri dettagli sui due pinguini:
“Questi due pinguini posati su una roccia che domina lo skyline di Melbourne rimasero lì per ore, pinna a pinna, a guardare le luci scintillanti dello skyline e dell’oceano. Un volontario si avvicinò e mi disse che quella bianca era un esemplare anziano che aveva perso il suo compagno e apparentemente lo stesso era avvenuto al maschio più giovane a sinistra. Da allora si incontrano regolarmente confortandosi a vicenda e rimangono in piedi per ore a guardare le luci danzanti della città vicina”.
Ci sono volute 3 notti intere passate ad osservarli, racconta Tobias, per ottenere questi scatti perfetti.
Le due foto, rimbalzate da Instagram a Twitter, stanno facendo il giro del mondo.
couldn’t stop thinking about these penguins enjoying the Melbourne skyline together so i found the original photographer and apparently they’re BOTH WIDOWED i can’t handle it pic.twitter.com/gGgPVcOn9G
— matt (@dogfather) April 19, 2020
Fonte: Instagram/ Twitter
