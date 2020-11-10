Un pappagallo salva la vita del suo proprietario in un incendio, urlando il suo nome mentre dormiva

Anton è vivo solo grazie al suo pappagallo Eric, che lo ha salvato da morte certa in un incendio che stava devastando la sua casa a Brisbane, in Australia.
Eric è diventato un vero eroe, per aver reagito al fuoco molto prima dei rilevatori di fumo. Mentre il suo proprietario dormiva, il pappagallo ha iniziato a urlare “Anton!” finché l’uomo non si è svegliato, trovandosi tra le fiamme che già avvolgevano la sua stanza.
“Eric, il mio pappagallo, ha iniziato a urlare, quindi mi sono alzato e ho sentito odore di fumo. Ho preso Eric, ho aperto la porta e ho visto come che la casa era divorata dalle fiamme”, ha detto Anton a Australian Channel 9news ,” È stato allora che ho visto tutto il fumo e sono rimasto scioccato”.
Eric the parrot saves his owner from a house fire
Eric the parrot is a hero! 👏🦜Anton Nguyen was sound asleep when a fire started at his Kangaroo Point home last night. His pet parrot Eric sounded the alarm before his smoke alarms, squawking "Anton! Anton!" to alert him to the danger.Anton and Eric were able to escape unharmed before the fire completely gutted his property.MORE: https://ab.co/38mALTB
Fonte: 9News