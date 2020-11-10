Informarsi

Un pappagallo salva la vita del suo proprietario in un incendio, urlando il suo nome mentre dormiva

Roberta Ragni
10 Novembre 2020
Anton è vivo solo grazie al suo pappagallo Eric, che lo ha salvato da morte certa in un incendio che stava devastando la sua casa a Brisbane, in Australia.

Eric è diventato un vero eroe, per aver reagito al fuoco molto prima dei rilevatori di fumo. Mentre il suo proprietario dormiva, il pappagallo ha iniziato a urlare “Anton!” finché l’uomo non si è svegliato, trovandosi tra le fiamme che già avvolgevano la sua stanza.

“Eric, il mio pappagallo, ha iniziato a urlare, quindi mi sono alzato e ho sentito odore di fumo. Ho preso Eric, ho aperto la porta e ho visto come che la casa era divorata dalle fiamme”, ha detto Anton a Australian Channel 9news ,” È stato allora che ho visto tutto il fumo e sono rimasto scioccato”.

Fonte: 9News

Caporedattore di greenMe. Dopo una laurea e un master in traduzione, diventa giornalista ambientale. Ha vinto il premio giornalistico “Lidia Giordani”, autrice di “Mettici lo zampino. Tanti progetti fai da te per rendere felici i tuoi amici a 4 zampe” edito per Gribaudo - Feltrinelli Editore nel 2015.
