Un pappagallo salva la vita del suo proprietario in un incendio, urlando il suo nome mentre dormiva

Eric the parrot saves his owner from a house fire

Eric the parrot is a hero! 👏🦜Anton Nguyen was sound asleep when a fire started at his Kangaroo Point home last night. His pet parrot Eric sounded the alarm before his smoke alarms, squawking "Anton! Anton!" to alert him to the danger.Anton and Eric were able to escape unharmed before the fire completely gutted his property.MORE: https://ab.co/38mALTB

