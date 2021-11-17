L'azienda che dice no all’obsolescenza programmata
Orso resta con un contenitore di plastica incastrato in testa, liberato dopo un mese di agonia

Rosita Cipolla
17 Novembre 2021
Per circa un mese un orso nero è stato costretto a vagare per i boschi della Florida con un contenitore di plastica incastrato nella testa. Soltanto un paio di giorni fa il povero animale è stato liberato dalla terribile agonia. Per l’orso, un esemplare di sesso femminile, il lieto fine è arrivato grazie alla mobilitazione di un intero quartiere e delle forze dell’ordine, coadiuvate da un team di biologi della Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).

Dopo due segnalazioni l’orso non è stato più visto per oltre tre settimane – racconta lo staff dell’FWC, che ha divulgato un video che mostra le varie fasi dell’operazione– Alla fine l’orso è stato ripreso dalla telecamera di sicurezza di un residente, mentre indossava ancora il contenitore sulla testa. Il personale ha piazzato nuove trappole e avviato pattuglie notturne del quartiere. Alla fine hanno avvistato l’orso femmina di 250 libbre poco prima di mezzanotte. E un biologo ha provveduto a rimuovere il contenitore di plastica dalla sua testa. Pensiamo che facesse parte di una mangiatoia per animali per via del foro vicino al muso dell’orso.

Nonostante il fastidioso contenitore che gli ha provocato delle brutte ferite, l’animale ha potuto continuare a respirare e a nutrirsi grazie alla presenza di un grosso buco. 

Anche dopo 28 giorni, l’orso era ancora in ottima forma fisica! Ha riportato una ferita attorno al collo e al viso dove era bloccato il contenitore, ma il personale ha pulito la ferita e l’ha trattata con antibiotici. Dopo un giorno e mezzo di monitoraggio per assicurarsi che fosse sana e in grado di mangiare e bere normalmente, l’orso è stato rilasciato in un’area sicura della foresta statale di Picayune Strand.

Ormai “incidenti” di questo tipo sono sempre più frequenti. Meno di un mese fa vi abbiamo raccontato la vicenda di una povera foca, rimasta con una lattina di Red Bull incastrata nella mascella inferiore per giorni, poi salvata dalla polizia. Troppo spesso i rifiuti lasciati dagli esseri umani finiscono per trasformarsi in trappole letali per gli animali…

Fonte: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) 

Rosita Cipolla
Laureata in Media, comunicazione digitale e giornalismo all'Università La Sapienza, ha collaborato con Le guide di Repubblica e con alcune testate siciliane. Per la rivista Sicilia e Donna si è occupata principalmente di cultura e interviste. Appassionata da sempre al mondo del benessere e del bio, dal 2020 scrive per GreenMe
