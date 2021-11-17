Orso resta con un contenitore di plastica incastrato in testa, liberato dopo un mese di agonia

Bear rescue

Bear rescueAn adult bear was reported wandering around with a plastic container on its head. Our bear biologists, law enforcement, and bear contractors set traps and monitored the area in an effort to remove the container, but after only two sightings, the bear was not seen again for over three weeks. Finally, the bear was spotted on a resident’s security camera, still wearing the container on its head! Staff set new traps and started night patrols of the neighborhood. They finally spotted the 250lb female bear just before midnight. The bear biologist darted her and removed the plastic container from around her face. We think it was part of an automatic pet feeder due to the hole near the bear’s muzzle. Luckily that hole provided enough access to drink and eat. Even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was still in great physical shape! She did have a wound encircling her neck and face where the feeder was stuck, but staff cleaned the injury and treated her with antibiotics. After a day and a half of monitoring to make sure she was healthy and able to eat and drink normally, the bear was released by staff in a secure area of Picayune Strand State Forest. A big thanks to our bear biologists, law enforcement, bear contractors, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office for making this a success. A great deal of gratitude goes out to the residents of Golden Gate Estates for working together to rescue this bear! Remember to be #BearWise and secure any attractants to avoid conflicts with #bears. Learn more: https://bit.ly/30s6Kzr#CollierCountyVideo for news media download: https://vimeo.com/646151042

