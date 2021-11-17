Orso resta con un contenitore di plastica incastrato in testa, liberato dopo un mese di agonia

Per circa un mese un orso nero è stato costretto a vagare per i boschi della Florida con un contenitore di plastica incastrato nella testa. Soltanto un paio di giorni fa il povero animale è stato liberato dalla terribile agonia. Per l’orso, un esemplare di sesso femminile, il lieto fine è arrivato grazie alla mobilitazione di un intero quartiere e delle forze dell’ordine, coadiuvate da un team di biologi della Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC).
Dopo due segnalazioni l’orso non è stato più visto per oltre tre settimane – racconta lo staff dell’FWC, che ha divulgato un video che mostra le varie fasi dell’operazione– Alla fine l’orso è stato ripreso dalla telecamera di sicurezza di un residente, mentre indossava ancora il contenitore sulla testa. Il personale ha piazzato nuove trappole e avviato pattuglie notturne del quartiere. Alla fine hanno avvistato l’orso femmina di 250 libbre poco prima di mezzanotte. E un biologo ha provveduto a rimuovere il contenitore di plastica dalla sua testa. Pensiamo che facesse parte di una mangiatoia per animali per via del foro vicino al muso dell’orso.
Bear rescueAn adult bear was reported wandering around with a plastic container on its head. Our bear biologists, law enforcement, and bear contractors set traps and monitored the area in an effort to remove the container, but after only two sightings, the bear was not seen again for over three weeks. Finally, the bear was spotted on a resident’s security camera, still wearing the container on its head! Staff set new traps and started night patrols of the neighborhood. They finally spotted the 250lb female bear just before midnight. The bear biologist darted her and removed the plastic container from around her face. We think it was part of an automatic pet feeder due to the hole near the bear’s muzzle. Luckily that hole provided enough access to drink and eat. Even after 28 days of wearing it, the bear was still in great physical shape! She did have a wound encircling her neck and face where the feeder was stuck, but staff cleaned the injury and treated her with antibiotics. After a day and a half of monitoring to make sure she was healthy and able to eat and drink normally, the bear was released by staff in a secure area of Picayune Strand State Forest. A big thanks to our bear biologists, law enforcement, bear contractors, and the Collier County Sheriff's Office for making this a success. A great deal of gratitude goes out to the residents of Golden Gate Estates for working together to rescue this bear! Remember to be #BearWise and secure any attractants to avoid conflicts with #bears. Learn more: https://bit.ly/30s6Kzr#CollierCountyVideo for news media download: https://vimeo.com/646151042
Posted by MyFWC Florida Fish and Wildlife on Monday, November 15, 2021
Nonostante il fastidioso contenitore che gli ha provocato delle brutte ferite, l’animale ha potuto continuare a respirare e a nutrirsi grazie alla presenza di un grosso buco.
Anche dopo 28 giorni, l’orso era ancora in ottima forma fisica! Ha riportato una ferita attorno al collo e al viso dove era bloccato il contenitore, ma il personale ha pulito la ferita e l’ha trattata con antibiotici. Dopo un giorno e mezzo di monitoraggio per assicurarsi che fosse sana e in grado di mangiare e bere normalmente, l’orso è stato rilasciato in un’area sicura della foresta statale di Picayune Strand.
Ormai “incidenti” di questo tipo sono sempre più frequenti. Meno di un mese fa vi abbiamo raccontato la vicenda di una povera foca, rimasta con una lattina di Red Bull incastrata nella mascella inferiore per giorni, poi salvata dalla polizia. Troppo spesso i rifiuti lasciati dagli esseri umani finiscono per trasformarsi in trappole letali per gli animali…
Seguici su Telegram | Instagram | Facebook | TikTok | Youtube
Fonte: Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC)
Leggi anche: