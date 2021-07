Questo cucciolo di orca si è perso in mare: è gara di solidarietà per cercare la sua mamma

14/07/2021Since this post has been shared so many times I thought I’d share the latest update on here. Thanks so much everyone for sharing!! Let’s get Toa back to his mum! 💜Tuesday evening update on the Plimmerton orca calf, from Department of Conservation:"The orca calf remains stable tonight, after specialist veterinary treatment. It has been provided with fluids and electrolytes by the veterinarian.More specialist veterinary assessment and further treatment has been arranged for tomorrow morning.A sighting of a pod earlier today near Raumati saw us dispatch a boat to confirm if it’s the family of the stranded calf. The description of the pod matches eyewitnesses reports from when the calf stranded on Sunday.We hope to resume the search tomorrow depending on sightings.Anyone who has sighted any Orca pod is urged to stick with the pod for as long as possible, report the location and direction of the pod’s travel, and take videos or photographs – and share those via 0800 DOC HOT or wellington@doc.govt.nzSearch efforts paused tonight and will be reassessed tomorrow morning after further discussion with veterinarians."Edit to add:Ingrid has asked for us to please all share like crazy and get the word out over all social media. These are NZ orca whales so someone out there will eventually see his mum!DOC number is 0800 362 468Orca whales submerge in the water for around ten minutes a time aswell which makes it a bigger challenge! They can also travel up to 100kms per day! If you listen closely to the video, you’ll hear Ingrid giving us some really helpful information.Also, the orca whale was given some electrolytes which he was very happy about!He had a happy squeal 💜Latest whale update We were very blessed to be able to see the little Orca 💜

Posted by Kate Margaret Benton-Macer on Monday, July 12, 2021