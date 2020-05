La città si ferma per il lockdown e i fenicotteri rosa invadono laghi e fiumi di Mumbai

Look at these two stunning photographs of flamingos at the TS Chanakya wetlands in Navi Mumbai. Shot by the talented Pratik Chorge for @htTweets. The first image is on page one of the Hindustan Times Mumbai edition today. #birds #Mumbai #flamingos #wildlife #India #photography pic.twitter.com/rrEosfVH0O

— Paroma Mukherjee (@ParomaMukherjee) April 19, 2020