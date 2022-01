Makar Sankranti: morti più di 1000 uccellini e 726 feriti nella festa tradizionale indiana degli aquiloni

Barn Owl Rescue by Team Hope

Team Hope in collaboration with Wildlife Trust of India ifaw Angel Eyes Foundation and Rajasthan forest Department is conducting a Free Bird Treatment Camp to save birds injured from Glass Coated Manjha. To support our work you can make your kind donations at www.hopeandbeyond.in or kindly contact our helpline 8239939929.Please don't turn a blind eye to an injured bird if you come across any injured bird kindly call our helpline 8239939929.#birdtreatmentcamp #saveearth #savenature #conservation #jaipurngo #RajasthanNGO

Posted by Hope and Beyond on Sunday, January 16, 2022