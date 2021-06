Le lucciole non smettono di sorprenderci, così riescono a sintonizzarsi e accendersi all’unisono

#FireflyMagic Day 165. Composite of 68 pictures of the synchronous #fireflies (Photinus carolinus) in Tennessee. Got this the last day of our #Bugshot workshop. Thank you to our instructors (@AbbottNature and @Myrmecos) for all their incredible tips and help. #AmazingBeetles pic.twitter.com/2Zd3N6MHrh

— Oliver Keller Ph.D. (@dr_firefly) June 14, 2021